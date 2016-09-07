Apple will release iOS 10 update for iPhones and iPads on 13 September

Apple has announced when you can officially download iOS 10.

The Cupertino, CA-based company is live at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where it is showing off the latest iPhone models and other things it has been working on this past year, including the latest update to its iOS mobile operating system. After announcing the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will launch 16 September, Apple said iOS 10 for iPhone and iPad and watchOS 3 for Apple Watch will be available 13 September.

The iOS 10 update will roll out over the air. Simply plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi. From there, tap Settings > General > Software Update. You'll then need to tap Download and Install. Here's everything we know about iOS 10 so far:

First announced at WWDC 2016 this past summer, iOS 10 is designed to bring a number of new features to your iPhone (even more beyond what the company launched in iOS 9 last year). Apple said its the biggest update yet, with changes to Siri, the lock screen, photos, and more. The iOS 10 public beta became available in July, but the version rolling out this month is the final product. It's supposed to be free of critical bugs.

