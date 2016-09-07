iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus accidentally confirmed... by Apple
- Both phones appear on Apple's website
- Quickly pulled down again
Apple will officially unveil its new handsets in a special media event today and while we've long suspected that they will be the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus we've never had official confirmation.
Now we have, because Apple itself accidentally leaked the names of its two new devices on its own website.
A Reddit user allegedly spotted the names "iPhone 7" and "iPhone 7 Plus" listed in the accessories section before it was rapidly taken down. His own posting has also since been deleted.
The user also claimed before the posting was removed that the official "leak" confirmed the absence of a 3.5mm headphone, and that owners will be expected to use the Lightning port or Bluetooth headphones instead.
- How to watch iPhone 7 and 7 Plus launch: Livestream on iOS, Apple TV, Mac or PC
- Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S vs iPhone 6: What's the rumoured difference?
- Apple iPhone 7: Seven things to expect
- Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Apple iPhone 7 launch today: iOS 10, Lightning headphones, dual camera expected
The site revealed that the phones only support AirPlay, Bluetooth or wireless music connectivity.
Apple's event will start in San Francisco at 10am PT, so will be streamed live in the UK from 6pm. For those on the East Coast of America, it starts at 1pm.
Pocket-lint will be reporting live as it happens, so make sure you stick with us for the day. In addition, Sony is expected to unveil two new PlayStation 4 models at a separate event in New York. We will also be there covering those announcements live.
