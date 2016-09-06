Apple iPhone 7: Seven things to expect

The Apple iPhone 7 is expected to be announced at the company's event on 7 September in San Francisco.

With so many rumours floating around as to what the iPhone 7 will or won't have, we have rounded up seven features that have been consistently speculated upon over the last couple of weeks.

That's not to say they are a given, far from it, but these are the rumoured features that continue to surface from multiple sources, time and time again, giving us a strong indication of what to expect.

This we do know. Apple's new version of its operating system iOS 10 will be coming out for all iPhones (that can run it) this month, and in particular the new iPhone.

The new OS brings a number of new features including improvements to the lock screen, messages, Homekit, Photos, and Siri.

Apple is expected to ditch the headphone jack on the iPhone and replace it with a second speaker.

Those that want a wired connection will be able to do so via a dongle through the Lightning port, but the suggestion is that Apple will recommend you connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to the phone. Who needs wires.

It's the only physical moving part on the iPhone, so changing it to a touch sensitive button makes a lot of sense.

It's one less part to worry about, and it could mean a simpler design. It should also help if Apple want to make the iPhone more waterproof.

With the headphone socket gone and a physical home button removed, according to the rumours, Apple could make the iPhone waterproof to some degree.

It would mean that the SIM tray would have to be protected, but all the rumours suggest this could happen. If the iPhone 7 had an IPX7 rating, like Apple Watch, it could withstand incidental exposure to water of up to one metre for up to 30 minutes.

A new iPhone always brings a new processor and in every Apple iPhone launch so far we've always seen a speed enhancement for the new device.

The iPhone 6s range uses Apple's own A9 chip so it's expected that the new iPhone 7 will use an A10 processor. Still speculation for now though.

A lot of the rumours have focused around a new dual-lens camera for the iPhone to help its users get even better pictures, though it's been claimed it might only appear on the Plus model.

With the invite featuring a camera technique called bokeh, that allows greater depth of field normally only associated with DSLR cameras, a camera upgrade is almost a given.

We've enjoyed the current iPhone design for two years now with the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6s, meaning if history repeats itself, we are up for a completely new design.

That said, rumours also claim that Apple is holding off on a complete refresh for two reasons. The first is that it's the 10th anniversary of the iPhone in 2017, and secondly that the current design has been very popular.

Still we suspect, and if the rumours are accurate, some tweaks like a new Piano Black colour and the removal of the plastic antenna lines on the back might appear.