Did Barbra Streisand of all people just slip iOS 10's release date?

Barbra Streisand, the 74-year-old singer, songwriter, actress, and filmmaker, can add a new title to her resume: Apple leaker.

During a NPR radio interview over the weekend, Streisand talked about how Siri's pronunciation of her name has annoyed her since Apple launched the assistant in 2011. Siri apparently makes a "Z" sound in the middle of "Streisand", whereas Streisand claimed it's supposed be pronounced with "a soft 's' like sand on the beach". The entertainer said she has been saying her last name like that for her "whole career".

But that's not the most interesting part of her interview... Streisand then said she personally called up Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, to ask him to fix the problem - as one does."So what did I do? I called the head of Apple, Tim Cook. And he delightfully agreed to have Siri change the pronunciation of my name finally with the next update on September 30th," Streisand explained.

Here's where it gets even more interesting: the next update to iOS - iOS 10 - is expected to launch next month, but it should arrive before 30 September. The because the next iPhone - iPhone 7 - is rumored to be shipping on either 16 September or 23 September, and it will launch with iOS 10 preloaded. Older iOS devices are expected to get the update earlier, likely 14 September.

Did Streisand just leak iOS 10's release date? It's hard to tell if she just mixed up the date, or if she was given bad information - because all rumours point to that specific date as being unlikely. She might have been told the update is rolling out at the end of September, and so she simply guessed the date, or Cook could have revealed that a patch, 10.0.1, would be ready by then.

Curiouser and curiouser.