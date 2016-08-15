New iPhone 7 leaks show Space Black colour and Smart Connector

Apple will likely unveil the new iPhone, thought to be called iPhone 7, in just a few weeks, so it's no surprise to see a new leaked images and a video emerge online, reportedly revealing the 5.5-inch Plus model in Space Black.

Space Black is basically a darker version of the existing Space Gray colour. It's been a rumoured colour option for a while and was even once expected to be called Deep Blue. It now appears like Space Black is the name, and the leaked images and video depicting this new colour option largely match with previous leaks for the iPhone 7, though there are some curious differences.

For one, the dual-lens camera bump appears less pronounced than it does on other leaks, and there is a "S" edition designated on the rear, which seems odd, considering the current-generation iPhone models are iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. The pictures also show a Smart Connector on the back, even though it's rumoured to be a feature specific to a iPhone 7 Pro model.

Apple is supposedly mulling three models of the iPhone this year: the standard iPhone 7, then the larger-screen iPhone 7 Plus, and a iPhone 7 Pro. More recently, reports have claimed a Pro model is not in the works, and that Apple will not include a Smart Connector on the iPhone 7. Other rumours include no 3.5mm headphone jack, two speakers, and a pressure-sensitive Home Button.

Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 7 on 7 September, with pre-orders beginning two days later, followed by a launch on 16 September.