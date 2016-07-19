Massive iPhone 7 photo leak teases design, as codenames leak

Apple is preparing to launch two new iPhone models this year and has been referring to them internally as Sonora and Dos Palos, according to well-known leaker Evan Blass. In his tweet, he doesn't say which models those are, and even to us it's unclear what Apple has planned for its 2016 smartphone lineup.

The 2 (two!) 2016 iPhone models are codenamed Sonora and Dos Palos. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 19, 2016

While Blass, who is normally very reliable, believes only two iPhone 7 models are being released, a recent leak has shown three different iPhone 7 bodies side-by-side in a couple of photographs. These models are the regular and Plus versions, as well as the oft-rumoured "Pro".

Like current iPhones, the Plus model looks to be just a larger version of the regular iPhone, while the Pro has some added features. Those include the frequently mentioned dual camera system as well as a smart connector near the base, which would enable it to attach to a number of bespoke accessories, just like the iPad Pro range. As you can see from the images, the iPhone 7 Pro is the same size as the Plus.

With Apple being an incredibly secretive company, it's not unusual to get conflicting stories right up until the launch of new devices. The truth is that often Apple has been known to change its mind on features right at the last minute. This is all entirely speculative, but, there's a possibility that Apple is toying with the idea of releasing three phones and that the third "Pro" model is still an uncertainty.

Because sales growth basically flatlined over the past year, it may well be time for the Cupertino-based company to experiment by launching an even higher-end product with major feature differences to the other two phones. And while we're calling it the iPhone 7 range for convenience, it seems likely Apple won't use that name.

If the casing/body leak is genuine, the "S" underneath the iPhone brand name strongly suggests Apple will be launching another S-series this year, just as many rumours have indicated. Looking at the design, and how similar it is to the current generation and last year's models, that makes sense.

It wouldn't be massively logical to have another 6S range name-wise, so we could be looking at iPhone S and iPhone S Plus to go along with the iPhone SE. This would tie all the brand names together quite nicely.

A launch isn't expected until September/October, so there's still a little time for the manufacturer decide what it wants before it has to start ramping up production to prepare for the inevitable influx of shoppers who want the latest Apple-stamped mobile devices.