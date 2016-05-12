Apple iPhone 7 Plus could exclusively pack dual camera, Smart Connector

It looks like the iPhone 7 Plus will debut with more hardware changes than any other iPhone 7 model.

Recently-leaked design schematics suggested Apple might have three phones to unveil this autumn, including a Pro edition of the next iPhone. It might come with a dual-lens camera setup, Smart Connector, and no headphone jack. This new 5.5-inch flagship device from Apple is thought to be called iPhone 7 Pro and will presumably sit above both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

That said, a new set of factory designs published by USwitch has us questioning the legitimacy of those iPhone 7 Pro schematics. The images allegedly show the design of both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and indicate the iPhone 7 Plus will actually receive the dual-lens camera and Smart Connector. The iPhone 7 however won't look much different from the iPhone 6S.

We can see a larger, oval-shaped camera jutting from the back of the 5.5-inch phone, indicating it'll contain two lenses. Keep in mind analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities now says as well that Apple's dual-camera iSight array will be exclusive to the iPhone 7 Plus. Apart from that, these images show three dots on the iPhone 7 Plus' rear. They're presumably for the Smart Connector.

The images even show that both phone designs lack a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. It's been long rumoured Apple will ditch the headphone jack, and previous schematics have similarly shown a missing headphone jack as well as dots for a magnetic Smart Connector.

It's unclear whether Apple plans to unveil three phones this autumn or just two. But if this latest round of leaked schematics is legit, the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus will at least be significantly different-looking from its predecessor.