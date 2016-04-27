Apple iPhone 7 Pro: Schematics leak shows phone design with dual cameras

Apple might have three phones to unveil this autumn, including a Pro edition of the iPhone 7 with a dual-lens camera setup and no headphone jack, according to recently-leaked design schematics.

Last month, an image surfaced showing a new 5.5-inch flagship device from Apple. It's thought to be called iPhone 7 Pro and will presumably sit above both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Judging by the image leak, its stand-out feature could be a dual-lens camera setup. Now, Japan-based Mac Fan has attained detailed schematics of this mystery handset.

The schematics reveal the device is the same size as the iPhone 6S Plus. It is 7.3mm thick, which is the exact same as the iPhone 6S Plus but thicker than the 7.1mm-thick iPhone 6 Plus. It's been widely rumoured that Apple wants to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of a thinner design, and although the iPhone 7 Pro hasn't lost any thickness, it does indeed lack a headphone jack. Interestingly though, it has dual iSight cameras on the back.

These dual cameras could explain why the new iPhone isn't thinner than the iPhone 6S Plus. If the phone does have this sensor setup, it's unclear how it will work. It could be for switching between different focal lengths or maybe as a way of bringing Live Photos to the next level with simultaneous recording of stills and videos. It's hard to say.

Lastly, the schematics show a Smart Connector, which is currently only found on the iPad Pro line of slates, and it seems to justify why the "Pro" moniker was given to this iPhone. With a Smart Connector, you can transfer both data and power at the same time, and you can hook up iPad Pro-like accessories, like external keyboards without batteries.

The last thing to mention here is that the iPhone 7 Pro appears to have the same design as the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 6S Plus. That's kind of boring, but maybe Apple is waiting to overhaul the iPhone in 2017, when the phone will be celebrating its tenth anniversary.