WWDC 2016 announced for 13 June by Apple, following Siri tease

Apple has officially announced when it will hold WWDC 2016, following a tease via Siri.

The Cupertino-based company's Worldwide Developers Conference will start 13 June. The annual event's kick-off date was first revealed through Siri, Apple's virtual assistant. 9to5Mac spotted the slip. Then hot on the heels of that, Apple made the announcement official.

To find out from your iPhone when WWDC 2016 will be held, simply ask Siri exactly that, and then she'll respond: "The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held June 13 through June 17 in San Francisco. I can't wait!"

The first day of WWDC is the most important for consumers, as that's when Apple provides information on upcoming software updates for its mobile devices, desktop machines, and smartwatch. Last year, it also touched upon HomeKit, CarPlay, and the launch of Apple Music.

Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said: "WWDC 2016 is going to be a landmark event for developers who are coding in Swift, and building apps and products for iOS, OS X, watchOS and tvOS".

We're expecting Apple to preview the next big releases of iOS and OS X, so stay tuned to our Apple hub for all the latest news, reviews, and analysis.

