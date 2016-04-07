  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple iPhone 7 may censor your music to stop swearing

|
Apple Apple iPhone 7 may censor your music to stop swearing
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

- Software recognises and removes offensive words

- Can allow music to play on seamlessly

- Only a patent at this stage

Apple is working on software capable of automatically censoring swear words out of music and audio books. The feature could appear in the next iOS update or with the launch of the iPhone 7.

Apple has a patent for a smart system that's able to use metadata to recognise and remove offensive words in audio. It can replace those words with sounds, like a beep, or simply with silence. It may also be able to detect the music behind the words and continue playing seamlessly while only extracting the offensive words.

The question of whether there will be a choice or if this censorship will be automatically imposed is not clear. Apple's Beats 1 streaming radio station only plays non-explicit versions of songs.

It's likely Apple will add this as an option for parents who would like to control content that children are exposed to. Use of iPads in schools would likely also benefit from this new software.

The patent states that this will also apply to audio books. The software would access its library of offensive words and remove any deemed unsuitable.

Of course this is just a patent right now so may not appear soon, if at all. But it could be a useful tool to have, especially for parents.

READ: Apple Music: 8 tips to master before you start streaming

Business Insiderapple iphone 7 may censor your music to stop swearing image 2
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments