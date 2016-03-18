Apple iPhone SE looks like 5S but with 12MP, 4K camera

Apple is rumoured to unveil a new iPhone, dubbed SE, at its 21 March event. This is expected to be a 4-inch iPhone like older models and now it is reportedly also designed like the older 5S.

Despite rumours that the iPhone SE would like the iPhone 6 but smaller, sources of 9to5mac have claimed that it will actually look identical to the iPhone 5S. Since this was a fairly recent model and included TouchID, this seems reasonable.

There is also word that the front edges may be ever so slightly curved, but not noticeably so. What should change is the finish, with a matt edging which will be less prone to scratches than the shiny 5S edges.

When it comes to internals there should be a great change. The iPhone SE is expected, according to the sources, to get an A9 processor, NFC for Apple Pay, upgraded Wi-Fi and network connectivity plus the 12-megapixel camera from the iPhone 6S which is capable of 4K video recording.

The iPhone SE is expected to replace the 5S making it the most affordable Apple handset at £379. It should also come in 16GB and 64GB variants with all the 6S colour options, including Rose Gold.

Expect to see everything unveiled at the 21 March Apple event.

