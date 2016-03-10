  1. Home
Official: Apple iPhone SE and iPad 3 event date confirmed for 21 March

|
Apple has begun sending out invites for an event it will hold on 21 March 2016. The iPhone SE and iPad Air 3 are expected to be unveiled.

Apple is expected to reveal a new iPhone with the same sized screen as the iPhone 5, at 4-inches, but in a more modern form factor. This is expected to be called the iPhone SE or iPhone 5SE. Expect the phone to feature TouchID, a metal build and more RAM plus larger battery than the iPhone 5 did.

Also expected at the event is a new iPad Air 3. This is rumoured to be largely a refresh to the Air 2 but should pull in some features from the iPad Pro. Leaks suggest a keyboard friendly port, four speakers and an upgraded camera.

The invite from Apple features the words, "Let us loop you in". That could refer to the company's new headquarters at Infinite Loop, so perhaps the event will be held there. Although this seems a bit corporate for such a consumer-focused event so there may be more to it.

Check back for the full coverage of the event from the launch location covered live on 21 March.

READ: Apple iPad Air 3: What's the story so far?

READ: Apple iPhone SE/5SE: What's the story so far?

 
 
