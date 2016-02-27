  1. Home
Apple might unveil 4-inch iPhone 5SE as iPhone SE instead in March

Contrary to multiple reports, the next iPhone won't be called iPhone 5SE.

Apple is rumoured to unveil a new version of the iPhone 5S at a yet-to-be-confirmed March event. For the last several months, everyone has dubbed this upcoming device the iPhone 5SE, with the SE standing for "special edition" of the iPhone 5 (or some variation of that). Well, according to 9to5Mac, Apple has dropped the "5" from the name and will instead use letters entirely.

Apple apparently believes the number would make the name too complicated. Also, with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S now available, it likely thinks that a model with the number "5" will appear dated to consumers. Whatever the reason might be, you can expect this phone to arrive next month, looking and seeming much like the iPhone 5S but with improved specs, like an A9 chip.

The 4-inch iPhone is also thought to include a 8-megapixel camera, fingerprint scanner for Touch ID, NFC for using Apple Pay, and maybe even small physical changes to the body, including curved edges and a power button on the right.

Apple's March event will likely be scheduled for 15 March and will also see the introduction of new Apple Watch bands and a smaller iPad Pro.

Stay tuned to our Apple hub for all the latest developments.

