Apple might start selling iPhone 5SE and iPad Air 3 by mid-March

In roughly one month Apple is expected to unveil a new iPhone and iPad at an unconfirmed event, and according to a recent report, it'll begin selling those devices just three days later, meaning it might not accept pre-orders.

Apple's next event is rumoured to be held 15 March, but the Cupertino-based company hasn't sent invites for it yet. The rumour mill has been claiming for months that Apple will use the event to introduce a 4-inch iPhone called iPhone 5SE (the "SE" stands for the "special" variation of the 4-inch screen size and "enhanced" version of iPhone 5S) and a new iPad Air called iPad Air 3.

The iPad Air 2, which was unveiled in late 2014 alongside the iPadMini 3, is overdue for an update, as Apple typically updates its devices annually. But, for whatever reason, no new iPad Air launched in 2015. If the iPad Air 3 does debut alongside the iPhone 5SE, 9to5Mac has claimed they will be put for sale online and in retail stores by 18 March - just three days later.

With such a short window before launch, Apple will probably skip offering pre-orders for the new devices altogether, which is something very atypical for the company. Apple usually releases new iPhone models about two weeks after they've been unveiled and given an online pre-order period, though the iPad Pro took a whopping two months before it released.

9to5Mac said manufacturing of the new iPhone was ramped up in January. If that's true, Apple likely has a healthy enough stock to begin selling the handset straightaway. Read Pocket-lint's round ups of the iPhone 5SE and iPad Air 3 to see what they might feature. The phone could come in the same colours as the iPhone 6S, while the iPad Air 3 could include a smart connector.

Oh - Apple is supposedly also planning to unveil new Apple Watch Sport Band colours, a Space Black Milanese Loop, and NATO-style nylon bands.