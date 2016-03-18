What to expect at Apple's 21 March event: iPhone SE, iPad Air 3 and more

Apple has issued invitations to an event on 21 March, saying "Let us loop you in".

Rumours about a March event have been circulating for some time, and now it's official: we're going to be facing a range of new launches from the Cupertino company.

Apple's September and June events tend to be much more predictable than the March events. There have only been two previous March events to date - one in 2012 and the second in 2015.

That makes it a little more difficult to predict what Apple might launch. However, we've been listening to all the gossip and here's what you can expect come 21 March.

Apple decided not to update the iPad Air 2 during the September 2015 event where the iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro were both announced. That decision has led many to believe the iPad Air 3, or smaller iPad Pro as it has also been referred to, will be announced during the March 2016 event.

Reports suggest the new 9.7-inch iPad will adopt a similar design to the larger Apple iPad Pro including a four-speaker setup, Smart Connector and compatibility with the Apple Pencil. It has also been suggested that a rear LED camera flash will appear too, which would make it the first iPad to offer this feature.

A newer and faster processor than the iPad Air 2 is expected and there has also been some talk of a higher resolution display, coupled with the next-generation of pressure-sensing technology. It's all a guessing game at the moment though.

The Apple iPhone SE, previously referred to as the iPhone 6C and the iPhone 5SE, is the rumoured successor to the colourful, 4-inch iPhone 5C that was announced way back in September 2013, but a replacement for the iPhone 5S. It has been talked about for several months now, hence the different names, but it is thought it might finally reveal itself at the March event.

The iPhone 5C is no longer available to buy through Apple, making the iPhone 5S the cheaper and smaller option within the iPhone portfolio. The iPhone SE, if it arrives at all, is expected to replace the iPhone 5S, possibly bringing a colourful metal build with it.

Rumours suggest the 4-inch display will remain intact, along with the same resolution as the iPhone 5S. But it should get NFC, an A9 processor, upgraded Wi-Fi and network connections plus the same 12-megapixel, 4K camera found in the iPhone 6S. It also isn't likely to come with any of the newer technologies like the pressure-sensitive display found on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

Apple announced the Apple Watch in September 2014, offering further details on the wearable in March 2015 and finally releasing it for purchase in April 2015. It's been suggested we might therefore see its successor appear at the March event this year.

What Apple will call the second-gen smartwatch is still questionable but we will go with Apple Watch 2 for now. It's been suggested that it will sport the same design and form factor as the original model, with the same rectangular screen, resolution and body.

Other reports claim new materials will be added to the mix and features such as a front-facing video camera will be added, as well as a chip that will allow for better functionality when without a Bluetooth connection. With a bit of luck those super expensive straps might even still be compatible. Here's hoping.

