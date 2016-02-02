  1. Home
Apple likely to unveil iPhone 5SE and iPad Air 3 at 15 March event

|
Apple has set a date for its next press event. Well, not officially.

According to 9to5Mac and BuzzFeed News, Apple plans to unveil a new iPhone 5SE and the iPad Air 3 at an event scheduled for 15 March. Apple has been making its spring events an annual thing, so while this unconfirmed event isn't very shocking, it's still interesting nonetheless.

The iPhone 5SE is supposed to be a "special" and "enhanced" version of the 4-inch iPhone 5S. While the iPad Air 3 is the first update to Apple's iPad Air line since late 2014. Apple was expected to unveil this particular tablet last autumn. But that never happened... likely because the iPad Pro came out at the end of 2015, and Apple didn't want to confuse consumers with too many tablets.

Apart from these two main showstoppers, Apple is expected to unveil new Apple Watch Sport bands in various colours as well as some high-end accessories, including new bands from retailer Hermès and a black Milanese Loop band. Don't expect to see the second-generation Apple Watch debut until next autumn. According to 9to5Mac, it might get a September reveal.

9to5Mac also claimed the new iPhone 5SE might not have a 3D Touch display but will contain an A9 chip, improved cameras, and support for Apple Pay support. It will reportedly cost $450 for the 16GB model. That's same price as the iPhone 5S.

Check out Pocket-lint's iPhone 5SE and iPad Air 3 pieces for more rumours about both forthcoming devices.

