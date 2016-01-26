Barclays will finally support Apple Pay on iPhone within two months

Barclays bank customers will be able to use Apple Pay on their iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch smartwatches within the next two months.

The bank replied to an email from Oli Foster-Burnell, a customer who asked why it still hadn't added Apple Pay support, stating that it will be launching Apple Pay services within the next 60 to 75 days.

The email reply was dated 12 January, so that dates the launch at 28 March at the latest.

In comparison to rivals, Barclays has been extremely slow in adding support for Apple's contactless payment system. Halifax and Lloyds customers were among those left waiting for the service, but even they were switched on in September last year.

Barclays is the last large British bank to become Apple Pay-ready.

READ: Apple Pay explained: What is it and how does it work?

When it does launch, it will join Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Tesco Bank, TSB and Ulster Bank - all of which already offer Apple Pay.

Apple Pay can be used in multiple NFC-capable stores up and down the UK, and on the London Underground, Overground and bus network.