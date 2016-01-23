Apple might debut 4-inch iPhone 5SE in March instead of so-called iPhone 6C

Halt the presses.

That iPhone 6C you keep hearing about apparently isn't happening.

Apple doesn't plan to release a 4-inch version of the iPhone 6S, according to a new report by 9to5Mac. Instead, it's upgrading the iPhone 5S, which debuted back in 2013. The new phone will look a lot like the iPhone 5S and be called the iPhone 5SE. The "SE" stands for the "special" variation of the 4-inch screen size and "enhanced" version of iPhone 5S. Interesting.

It's internally codenamed N69 at the moment, however. Features include a blend of old and new design as well as technologies, but it will offer upgraded internals, software, and hardware features. You can expect curved glass-like edges (from iPhone 6S), 8-megapixel rear camera and 1.2 megapixel front camera (from iPhone 6), and A8 and M8 chips (from iPhone 6).

There will also be an NFC chip for Apple Pay, support for Bluetooth 4.2, VoLTE, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a barometer for tracking elevation, and even a headphone jack. On the software side of things, the phone will get support for larger panoramas, autofocus for videos, Live Photos (from iPhone 6S), and the usual silver, space gray, silver, and rose gold colours.

The iPhone 5SE screen will be same as the one found on the 2013 model and therefore not pressure-sensitive. If all this turns out to be true, which might very well be the case since 9to5Mac is usually on-point, the iPhone 5S will likely be discontinued, with the new phone taking its price point.

Apple could unveil the iPhone 5SE during an event scheduled in March and then release it shortly thereafter sometime in late March or early April.