Apple iPhone 6C with 4-inch display leaked in video

Apple may be near ready to unveil a smaller iPhone 6C, if a newly leaked video is accurate.

The smaller Apple iPhone 6C has already appeared online numerous times but this is the first where it's been shown off so clearly in a video.

The YouTube treat is reportedly from an insider at Apple's Foxconn manufacturing plant in China.

The video leak shows an Apple iPhone that looks very similar to the current iPhone 6S, but only smaller. Rumours suggest this is a 4-inch display iPhone that will offer the more compact handset Apple has previously created with its older iPhone generations.

The video shows a gold body with drilled speaker port, Touch ID homescreen button and slim design with rounded edges.

Other rumours point to an Apple A8 processor backed by 1GB of RAM, Apple Pay, NFC and an 8-megapixel camera.

All these rumours suggest this will be a more budget version of the iPhone, hence the rumoured iPhone 6C name. Sure, this won't be a cheaper plastic build like the iPhone 5C, but should still represent a saving for those that don't mind a slower setup and smaller screen.

