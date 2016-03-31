Apple iPhone SE: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Apple announced the iPhone SE at its Special Event on 21 March, launching the updated version of its smaller-format iPhone alongside a smaller iPad Pro.

It replaces the iPhone 5S, bringing a lot of what you loved about that phone, fusing it with much of the goodness of the iPhone 6S, but keeping the convenience of a smaller format device.

This is the smallest iPhone, a new starting point in the family for those who don't want a massive device. Here's everything you need to know about the newest iPhone.

The iPhone SE release date is 31 March, Thursday, when it will be available in Apple Stores, online and in other retail channels.

The new iPhone has been available for pre-order since Thursday 24 March.

The Apple iPhone SE sticks to the design of the iPhone 5S, rather than stepping over to the newer unibody design of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S. However, it still uses premium materials, although there's now matte-chamfered edges and a colour-matched stainless steel Apple logo on the rear.

It uses bead-blasted aluminium for a silky smooth finish and it comes in space grey, silver, gold and rose gold. As the iPhone SE is pretty much the same size as the iPhone 5S, it will fit in existing cases. It measures 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm and it weighs 113g.

The iPhone SE has a 4-inch Retina display, sticking to the same size as the iPhone 5S that it replaces.

The iPhone SE display resolution is 1136 x 640 pixels, resulting in 326ppi. Essentially, this is the going to offer a similar experience to the iPhone 5S. The main point here is about size, coming in smaller than the iPhone 6 and Plus models at 4.7- and 5.5-inches respectively.

One thing you don't get, however, is the 3D Touch feature introduced on the iPhone 6S. There'll be no peeking and popping on the iPhone SE. It also doesn't offer the dual-domain pixels that the iPhone 6 and 6S offers, designed to give you wider viewing angles, although on this smaller display that probably doesn't make much of a difference.

Where the iPhone SE wins big, however, is with the camera. Even though this is a smaller iPhone, it doesn't lose the potency in the camera, carrying the same 12-megapixel iSight camera that you'll find in the iPhone 6S.

It comes with 1.22µm pixels and has an f/2.2 aperture with a five-element lens topped with sapphire crystal to keep it free from scratches.

Apple's speedy phase detection autofocus system, Auto HDR, and 4K video are all included, as is the Live Photos feature, where you can take a photo and capture a small amount of video around it to bring it to life.

The front-facing camera offers 1.2-megapixel selfies with a f/2.4 aperture. It offers auto HDR and can use the display as a selfie flash. That puts the front camera on a level with the iPhone 6, rather than bumping it up to the 5MP levels of the iPhone 6S.

The iPhone SE arrives with powerful hardware. Apple is calling it the most powerful 4-inch phone, and that's probably because it's packing the same hardware as the iPhone 6S with an Apple A9 chip with M9 motion co-processor.

This phone will be much faster than the iPhone 5S that it replaces and this hardware is also more advanced than the iPhone 6. The iPhone SE will be no slouch: it might be small, but it's not going to be puny.

The iPhone SE comes in 16 or 64GB options, there is no 32 or 128GB iPhone SE.

There's a front fingerprint scanner supporting Touch ID and the SE is also fully compatible with Apple Pay.

The battery is said to last longer than that of the iPhone 5S. Apple's figures suggest you'll get up to 14 hours of talk time on 3G, 10 days of standby time, 13 hours of video playback or 50 hours of audio playback.

The iPhone SE will be available in the US for $399 for 16GB, or $499 for the 64GB version.

In the UK, the iPhone SE will be available for £359 for 16GB, or £439 for the 64GB version.

It has been available to pre-order since 24 March.