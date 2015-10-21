Apple iOS 9.1 out with new emoji, Apple News in UK, and Live Photos fix

Apple has released iOS 9.1 to the public. It is the first major update to iOS 9 since its debut last month.

There have been five betas for developers and the public over the last month - so much is already known about what iOS 9.1 features, including most notably support for Unicode 7 and 8, which bring a bunch of new emoji (like the taco, burrito, middle finger, cheese wedge, champagne bottle, unicorn head, etc).

Another major feature is an update for Live Photo. The iPhone 6S will capture 1.5 seconds of footage before and after a photo is captured in order to create a Live Photo, but sometimes those spare seconds end up being blurry from someone putting away their phone, so now your camera will stop recording if it detects the iPhone being raised or lowered.

Apple's News app is also now available for iPhone and iPad owners in the UK, thanks to iOS 9.1. The app first launched in the US last month alongside iOS 9. It replaces Newsstand and allows you to select the topics, magazines, newspapers, and websites in order to serve up a general newsfeed that becomes more attuned to your interests over time.

The software update further introduces a new Messages option under Settings. With it, you can disable photos for contacts. Other features include new wallpapers of Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, and a desert landscape, as well as bug fixes for several issues and performance enhancements.

To get the iOS 9.1 update, check Software Update under Settings on your phone. The update is rolling out over the air to all iOS 9 users at no cost.