Apple rolls out iOS 9.0.1 software update to fix iOS 9 bugs

Apple has just released iOS 9.0.1, the first software update to iOS 9.

The company rolled out to the public just last week the latest major version of its software for iPhones and iPads, and now its giving it a minor update that includes several bug fixes and performance enhancements. While iOS 9 brought proactive and intelligence updates to Siri and Spotlight, multitasking features for the iPad, and new Apple apps, iOS 9.0.1 isn't as exciting.

It simply fixes an issue where some users couldn't complete setup assistant after updating. It also fixes an issue where alarms and timers failed to play, as well as an issue in which Safari and Photos randomly paused videos and distorted frames. It doesn't bring any cool or new features.

You'll have to wait for iOS 9.1 to see any cool stuff, like new emoji. It'll add the long-awaited burrito (:burrito:) and middle finger (:middle finger:), as well as emoji for taco, unicorn face, hot dog, turkey, popcorn, cheese, and more. The next iOS update will also include new settings for customising the "Hey Siri" activation feature to your voice.

But enough about iOS 9.1. Back to iOS 9.0.1...

To download that update, simply go to Settings on your device, then General, and Software Update. The update is rolling out over the air and should arrive for you phone shortly, if it hasn't already.