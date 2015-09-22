iPhone 6S Plus gallery appears, check out the new camera in these illuminating photos

Apple's almighty new iPhone 6S Plus has already been given the unveil treatment, but not arrived in many hands. One set of hands that got a unit has managed to show off the camera in a photo gallery.

The photos, above, were taken by Brad Mangin for Sports Illustrated. They show off many views from a US baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

The variation in the shots are clearly well thought out. From close-ups to show focus to wide shots of the entire stadium to show the detail of each person in the crowd, it has plenty to help judge the camera. There are also black and white shots as well as scenes with plenty of light and colour.

The initial shots look good with plenty of rich colour, balanced lighting and crisp focus in all the shots. Well, not the shot of the baseball bat spinning, but that's the point. Perhaps the darkened shot of Pagan climbing the stairs is a little too silhouetted.

The photos are taken by Apple's iPhone 6S Plus which features Apple's first 12-megapixel camera. This also features phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilisation and a dual tone LED flash.

Follow the link below for the entire gallery.

