How to get ready for the iOS 9 update

iOS 9 is almost here, but before you hit the update button on your iPhone or iPad to bring all those shiny new features, make sure you follow these three easy steps.

There's no point hitting that Software Update button to see if you've got the update if your iPhone or iPad isn't eligible.

iOS 9 is compatible with newer iPhones and iPads, but not all of them and even then some features aren't available to some devices.

If you are running iOS 8 then you are good. For iPhones that's iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, and iPhone 4s.

For iPads it means iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad 4th generation, iPad 3rd generation, iPad 2, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad mini.

And for iPod touch, if you've got either the iPod touch 5th generation or 6th generation model you'll be fine.

If you manage to cut through the rush and download the new operating system then you've got to make sure you've got more than 50 per cent charge on your device for iOS 9 to install. If you look like that's not going to be the case, start charging it now to be ready for that update later.

The backup process should be seamless, but you can never be certain. Make sure you back up your iPhone before you upgrade to ensure that all your data is safe and secure.



Launch Settings, tap on iCloud, then scroll down until you find the Backup option and tap on it.

If you don't want to do it via iCloud, you can plug in your device to your computer and back up to iTunes.