In brief: Everything Apple announced on 9 September

Apple held its annual September event in San Francisco, but it wasn't just new iPhones that graced the stage.

We have rounded up everything announced by Apple on 9 September in bite-sized pieces to make it easy to see what's new.

Don't get too excited - there wasn't a new Apple Watch - but there were a couple of new finishes added. Apple teamed up with fashion brand Hermes to launch a special branded model with several faces and straps.

There were a few new additions to the Sport collection, including a rose gold offering and a gold option, and Apple announced that watchOS 2.0 would be available on 16 September.

READ MORE Apple Watch hub

The Apple iPad Pro is a new 12.9-inch version of its tablet. The Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard accessories available to buy for it in November, to expand the range of productivity options it offers.

This is really a play to productivity over comsumption, with the iPad Pro offering side-by-side app opening for multitasking. It's launching in November, starting at $799.

READ MORE Apple iPad Pro hub

There was also an updated iPad mini introduced during the event.

It comes in silver, gold and space grey, with the all the same features as the iPad mini 3. The only real difference is the processor, which was upgraded to the A8 on the iPad mini 4.

READ MORE Apple iPad mini 3 review

Apple claims that apps are the future of television and the new Apple TV delivers music, games, shopping apps, movies and TV shows to your TV.

There is a redesigned interface and a Siri Remote with Touch surface so you can ask Siri to find you a film or TV programme with your favourite actor. Several apps will be on board at launch including Netflix.

READ MORE New Apple TV hub

The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus come as no surprise, but while they look the same, Apple has made quite a few changes.

There is a new display technology for easier navigation called 3D Touch, a new rose gold colour, a new grade of aluminium for the body, a faster processor and a new front and rear camera. Oh and iOS 9 of course. Apple also confirmed that iOS 9 will be rolling-out as a free update on 16 September.

READ MORE Apple iPhone 6S/iPhone 6S Plus hub