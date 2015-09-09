  1. Home
iOS 9 release date: Apple to roll out next major iOS update on 16 September

- Coming for iPhone 4S or later

- iPad 2 and iPad mini or later too

- Adds new multitasking features

You'll be able to play with the next major version of iOS in just one week.

Apple is currently live at its event in San Francisco, where it has finally given iOS 9 an official release date. The software will become available on 16 September. It'll roll out across the world on that date.

One of the biggest new features in iOS 9 is the new multitasking mode, which will allow you to view and interact with two apps at once, side by side. There's also a picture-in-picture mode that lets you play video while using other apps. Oh, and Siri now comes with contextual reminders based on time and location. You can see an entire round-up of new iOS 9 features here.

Apple said iOS 9 is a free software update, of course, and it's compatible with iPhone 4S and later, iPod Touch fifth-generation and later, iPad 2 and later, as well as iPad Mini and later. Upgrades typically release around 1pm EST, so expect iOS 9 to roll out at that time.

Meanwhile, visit Pocket-lint's iOS 9 hub for more of the latest news, reviews, and analysis on Apple's mobile operating system.

