We're here at Apple's iPhone 6S special event

We've touched down in Cupertino and have arrived at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts ready for Apple's 9 September launch event.

This year we were surprised not to be at the usual Moscone West venue. But now we're here we can see why the change – this place is huge. With Apple ever growing in popularity, and it now appealing to fashion markets too, even more people have likely been invited for this launch.

So what to expect? We're already hopeful for an iPhone 6S and 6S Plus with Force Touch but also should see the first iPad Pro, a 12-inch tablet also packing Force Touch. And of course a new fourth generation Apple TV that might offer 4K and HDR streaming.

On the software side of things we're hoping for iOS 9 and WatchOS 2. How much detail will be given for each, or if they're coming soon isn't clear. WatchOS 2 is expected to add new clock faces including Timelapse, Photo and Photo Album. Nightstand mode should also make an appearance for side-on clock by the bed.

We're about to be seated now to get ready for the main event which kicks off at 6pm BST. We'll be brining you all the news as it happens as well as hands-on experience with anything new.

