The Apple iPhone is 10 years old: Look how much the iPhone has changed

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone.

The Apple iPhone first went on sale on 29 June 2007, some five months after it was originally announced. That makes 29 June 2017 the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone availability, in the US at least. The so-called iDay saw queues outside Apple stores for days, with people selling spaces to get nearer the front, which is something that's become commonplace on subsequent iPhone days.

The iPhone was originally announced on 9 January 2007 in San Francisco, California. The company's then-CEO, Steve Jobs, presented the new smartphone to a packed audience of Apple guests, staff, and journalists, including Pocket-lint: "This is the day I've been waiting for the last two years," he said during the the keynote speech at MacWorld 2007, before making the first call on the phone to Jony Ive.

At the time, companies like Motorola, Nokia, Microsoft, and BlackBerry laughed off Apple's event and plans to change the phone industry. It's hard to imagine now, but the first iteration of the iPhone didn't have a number of features we take for granted today, including "copy and paste", 3G, or even apps as we all know and enjoy today. Heck, you could also only sync it via iTunes on the desktop.

Since 2007, Apple has adapted and changed the design of the iPhone a number of times, ditching the metal design for a plastic one with the iPhone 3G and 3GS, before moving to glass for the iPhone 4 and 4S models. It was back to metal with the iPhone 5, and with the exception of the iPhone 5C, the company has stuck with metal ever since. The iPhone hasn't escaped criticism over the years though.

There's was "bendgate", "antennagate", and even a claim by some that their beard got trapped in the casing. Here's how the iPhone has evolved over the 10 years of its life.

A 3.5-inch screen with 480 × 320 resolution for 163ppi and a 412MHz ARM processor. This was where it all started for the iPhone. In many ways it wasn't the first, but it was certainly to be the most important smartphone launch.

So, would we sign up for a 2-year contact? It's a tough one.

The iPhone is still a great handset, however, it's also a handset that comes with multiple downsides; as we've listed above. We are going to give it top marks. However, before you sign up yourself, you must make sure you are aware of its many limitations.

Largely identical to the original iPhone, but with slimmer metallic outer edging and the addition of 3G connectivity. Also note the appearance of the App Store icon. The shift to centralised app stores changed the way we used our phones.

So, should you? Love it or hate it, there is no denying that Apple has raised the bar on the interface front. It might not be the tech spec king compared to the likes of the HTC Diamond, but from a usability point of view for the consumer, it is hard to beat. As for that BlackBerry user looking to transfer, you'll miss search, you'll miss "read all", you'll miss cut and paste.

Despite the downbeat tune, it is a thumbs up from us, but if you've got an old iPhone and aren't fussed about 3G or GPS, the iPhone 2.0 software update will mean the "buzz" phone of the moment is all but virtually in your pocket already.

Similar to the 3G in design but with a faster 600MHz ARM A8 CPU, double the RAM at 256GB, and fingerprint-resistant screen coating. This was about refining the experience to bring speed, with the addition of things like a digital compass and video capture.

There are so many things that work well here, making the iPhone a pleasure to use: text entry is fast and responsive; the new MMS features bring it up to date; email, calendars, and contacts are all well handled; browsing is good and fast; and the screen is sharp and bright (but not the best around). The new features like the compass and voice control make it just a little easier to use.

It may offer one of the best experiences that mobile telephony has to offer, but there is still room for improvement, meaning we can all look forward to future updates with that same palpable sense of excitement.

This is where design and power really jumped up, with a 3.5-inch 960 x 480 resolution screen and the introduction of the Retina display. The flattened glass design is now rather iconic, and it introduced a front camera with FaceTime.

The iPhone 4 isn't just a new piece of hardware.

It's the next vehicle for the world of iOS 4 and the App Store. But those hardware changes are welcomed. The inclusion of a higher-spec screen is the most significant step, combined with a faster processor, meaning it can capture and playback HD content from the new 5-megapixel camera. The internal camera, whilst attracting a fair amount of attention at launch, may just vanish into insignificance.

But if you can connect it up to other video conferencing clients successfully, then there is more of a case for it. Of course bloggers will be able to talk to camera and upload to YouTube on the fly very easily. Is the iPhone perfect? Of course not. The experience is very well managed by Apple and many love this intuitiveness. However, many will loathe the restrictions you find in place.

The design, whilst it looks nice, isn’t the most comfortable phone to hold or use, and the reception problems just compound a long history of discomfort around actually making a phone call. Apple has made its play with the iPhone 4, which we expect to be its handset for the next few years. Other manufacturers will respond in kind, but gaining the strength of the Apple ecosystem is no mean feat.

While there is space to improve the iPhone, you don't necessarily feel you are missing out. What you have is a device that is an excellent multimedia platform and open to a new generation of unfolding possibilities.

Much alike to the iPhone 4, but with the addition of more speed and the introduction of Siri as the personal assistant. The iPhone 4S announced by CEO Tim Cook on 4 October 2011; Steve Jobs passed away the following day on 5 October.

The iPhone 4S is every bit a smartphone, and an excellent one at that. The range of functionality that it delivers, along with the entire ecosystem that it inhabits, still make it one of the best phones on the market. Apple has done an excellent job pushing things like the App Store and incorporating features that see wider adoption, like AirPlay, its wireless streaming system, for example.

Although we're not huge fans of iTunes as a software package, there is some convenience in having an end-to-end system that will deliver your music and movies in a format you can enjoy simply any easily. The headphones in the box are still poor, but you're spoilt for choice when it comes to buying accessories. It's easy to criticise the iPhone for the things it doesn't have.

For instance: the screen could be bigger; the battery life should be longer; iOS still could be improved; there is no NFC; and Flash support or options for memory expansion. But you have to decide whether these things are important to you. If they are, you now have many choices elsewhere. To us, the iPhone 4S feels as though it has responded to the competition.

It's adapted a better notifications system and new features, but in many ways, we can't help feeling it has adopted some of the nice things about Android. For some, the concern might be that it's adapted Android's battery management issue, too. The iPhone 4S is likely to be exactly what some people are looking for. For others, the excitement in other smartphone quarters could well draw their eye.

Another jump for Apple, with a larger 4-inch display running 1136 x 640 resolution, bringing with it a change in aspect for the iPhone. It also introduced a new connector, Lightning.

What Apple has created with the iPhone 5 is an extremely polished smartphone that oozes appeal. It's incredibly well built, easy to use, features a beautiful screen, and comes packed with enough speed and power to service all your requirements. The hardware is just stunning. It really is impressive how much is crammed into such a tiny box. On the software front the story isn't as cut and dried.

Apple's iOS operating system is clean and easy to use, but iOS 6 adds little to the story over iOS 5. It doesn't feel like it has taken the same leap forward as the hardware, and that this version of the OS has been more about filling gaps or replacing services rather than re-writing what's available from the ground up. There are some nice touches, but they are just that.

That's not to say it is a poor experience, far from it. The chances are you will be more than happy with the performance of the phone and what it offers on the software stakes. The iPhone is still the smartphone we would recommend when it comes to apps. While Android is getting closer to enjoying a parallel launch schedule for apps, Windows Phone and BlackBerry are light years behind.

While the hardware and design here is cutting edge, the software plays it safer than we would like. For those of you that have already left the Apple eco-system for Samsung or HTC, for example, the iPhone 5 isn't likely to draw you back. You might marvel at the build and design, but Apple with the iPhone 5 has created a smartphone that is too safe for you: you'll feel too mollycoddled.

Instead Apple has created a phone that the millions of current iPhone users will want to upgrade to. iPhone owners will love it, enjoy all those new features, and appreciate all the hard work, design, and engineering that has gone into it. The iPhone 5 is a phone that makes you feel safe. A phone that you know exactly how to use as soon as you take it out of the box and that is perfect many.

It's a phone that, until you start craving the iPhone 6, will serve you very well indeed.

Basically the same as the iPhone 5, but with a plastic body. The iPhone 5C was all about colour and fun, with a range of cases to make contrasting designs.

The iPhone 5C is a lovely phone that is solid in its performance and playful it its approach.

The combination of the colourful exterior sits beautifully against the latest iOS 7 operating system and it's good to see Apple ditching the ode to faux leather and yellow legal paper shtick. New Apple is an embrace of a modern future. As an upgrade to the iPhone 4S, the 5C is a perfect option, and it refreshes the iPhone 5 in a way that makes it a lot more fun than the iPhone 5 ever was.

But there is no denying that the 5C is merely a lick of paint on a year-old device, a non-upgrade to the iPhone 5. Some will see that as regressive, treading water. Yet, somehow, that still works in today's world. The phone's selection of apps, camera capabilities, and no fuss approach still means that it holds its own against the HTC One Mini devices of this world, for the right users.

Even more so when you put the 5C up against the mid-range offering Android brings in the guise of the Motorola X, or the Nexus 4. But then Apple is charging a fair whack of cash more for the 5C. However, this is still last year's tech. There is no NFC, no clever trickery that we are seeing on the new Nokias, new LGs, or new Samsung devices and that will be a huge turn-off to many.

This is a phone that is designed to appeal to the iPhone 4S crowd who can't afford an iPhone 5S and who don't want to go to a different brand. The iPhone 5C is not a flagship product - Apple's iPhone 5S is for that - nor does it fix any of the annoying niggles you've perhaps started to feel with your current iPhone, but if want to stick with Apple, but can't justify the 5S and its price, then this colourful option if for you.

Despite initial reservations we love the iPhone 5C - it's colourful, joyful, capable and just works.

Sticking to the design of the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5S dropped the home button and introduced Touch ID, providing a way to unlock the phone and authenticate purchases from the App Store.

The iPhone 5S fulfils the pre-determined destiny of all Apple "S" devices - it's the one that's normally met by the baying crowd as "meh". At the start of this review someone asked what we though of the iPhone 5S in two words and we replied "same as". But the more we've played with it, the more we've used it, and the more it's clear that Apple has made vast improvements here.

In many ways Apple has released a phone for tomorrow.

That's a hard sell, but it's also the exciting part. The Touch ID scanner is yet to be fully realised, as are the A7 and M7 processors and the 64-bit support. But the potential for that power is huge - it's got more grunt than its near competitors and that makes it extra exciting. But we do still have a shopping list of wants. For one, we would like a bigger and higher resolution screen.

Also, there is still no NFC (even though we believe iBeacons will destroy the need for that) and the software, despite looking cleaner, doesn't really move the 5S on too far from where the iPhone 5 was (indeed, plant iOS 7 on your iPhone 5 and it's a similar experience). iCloud still needs to be overhauled to be more fluid. If you want a phone that just works, then the iPhone 5S is a very good place to start.

Apple has made it look effortless which is no simple task, and in doing so - by making it look almost too easy - you can sometimes miss the beauty and power in your hand. It's stunning to use, there's stacks of power, it's without gimmicks and a nod to the future. It's these simple elements that make the iPhone 5S, for us, one of the best phones on the market. There's a lot to admire about that.

This model saw a jump in size to a 4.7-inch 1334 x 640 screen with 326ppi, with a shift to a metal body. It also introduced Apple Pay, but was blighted by "bendgate".

In the iPhone 6, Apple has managed to make a phone that doesn't necessarily bring anything new to the smartphone arena - Apple Pay aside - but at the same time makes everything work so effortlessly. All the features you will find on the iPhone 6 can be found elsewhere in the Android or Windows Phone world, but not always in such a fluid and easy-to-use way.

With iOS 8 and the new screen size, Apple has pretty much removed all excuses not to upgrade from older devices, as well as making the iPhone 6 a phone that's difficult to ignore for those on other platforms. Of course there is still plenty missing: you don't get the highest resolution display around, there's no wireless charging, replaceable battery, no waterproofing, and no microSD card.

There's also no real NFC beyond Apple Pay, and no wide open operating system for all to use regardless. But many won't care. The app choice of Apple is outstanding, the 128GB storage quota is enough (as long as you can afford it), and do we really need NFC pairing? Add that to an incredibly polished operating system in iOS 8 and you end up with a phone that will sell truck loads.

For iPhone 5 or 5S users looking to upgrade, the decision is a no-brainer: the iPhone 6 is superior in all aspects to previous devices sporting a better design, a better display, a better experience all around. The build quality on the iPhone 6 is exquisite, leaving you with one really tough decision: whether to go for the iPhone 6 or the much bigger iPhone 6 Plus.

Regardless of which you do opt for, this is the best iPhone yet.

The same as the iPhone 6 largely except for a bigger 5.5-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution for 401ppi, plus a larger 2,915mAh battery to keep it running. This was Apple recognising the growing trend in big phones.

The iPhone 6 Plus is certainly one for the power users and certainly one for those looking for a big screen experience. But with a bigger battery and a bigger display comes a device that for many will be just too big overall. Having the benefit of using both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus over the last week we've kept coming back to the iPhone 6 Plus, only to return to the iPhone 6 every time.

It's as if our heart drawing us to something new and exciting, but our head is going with the more practical and more efficient, familiar, device. Do you want a phone that slips in your pocket and is great for making calls, snapping pictures, and doing emails on the go, or are you after a device that is a smaller iPad, even better for watching movies or surfing the web on the train?

It really comes down to how you want to use your phone.

If you are normally sitting down or taking a more considered moment to check something then the 6 Plus is perfect. If you are more of an on-the-go kind of person, checking emails whilst wrestling with an umbrella, we suspect that you'll do better with the regular iPhone 6.

Where it gets even more confusing is when you start to factor in the Apple Watch and, if you own a Mac, how Continuity and Handoff will let you access key snippets of your phone without you having to get it out of your pocket. It means you can opt for the bigger size, knowing that for the most time you will probably be using another device to read messages. Oh the torture.

As for how it compares to the competition, the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note range or the LG G3 are a very different proposition. The Note with its S Pen stylus is very good at what it does and Apple isn't trying to tackle that approach, even if, in some way, it should be. The iPhone 6 Plus is something different that some will say is confused and some won't understand.

But for that niche that wants to have it all Apple and all over the big screen, then the iPhone 6 Plus is there for them. We suspect the iPhone 6 Plus will be the source of perplexity for a long time to come. Bigger really is bigger, but not always better.

No visual design change from the iPhone 6 but an upgrade to the aluminium used to make it stronger, along with changes in performance and battery life and advanced features like Touch 3D and 4K video capture. It stuck to the 4.7-inch 1334 x 750 pixel resolution and packed in the Apple A9 chip.

An iPhone S update year usually means a couple of new features that most people could take or leave, but the iPhone 6S is the most exciting S model for a long time. It bucks the usual trend, delivering a phone that will offer plenty to iPhone users new and old alike. In practice the Touch 3D element has proved to be a gimmick that we could easily live without though.

Improved battery life, enhanced cameras, slick operability from iOS 10 all make the iPhone 6S great to use, even if the screen resolution is still behind the current flagship curve. The addition of Live Photos, 4K video and baked-in Hey Siri might be less integral to all, but they're the kind of fun features people want and that Apple delivers well.

While the new iPhone 7 offers a waterproof design, ditches the physical home button, and of course controversially, the headphone jack, there is still plenty to enjoy and like with the iPhone 6S making it a good handset for those that want Apple, but can't afford the top of the range flagship 2016 handset.

For iPhone 5S readers looking to upgrade you'll move leaps and bounds ahead of what you've come to expect from your phone, while even keen iPhone 6 users will see benefits too. The iPhone 6S doesn't disappoint.

The larger version of the 6S, it too offered a stronger body to fend off bendgate, while the display sat at 5.5-inches with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, powered by the A9 chip.

Just like the original, the Apple iPhone 6S Plus is the big-scale Apple phone for the kind of user who uses two hands and isn't bothered about the weight or space needed to fit one into their pocket. Although most S upgrades bring minor tweaks, the iPhone 6S Plus sees notable advantages from 3D Touch. Whether that's to write on that large screen, or by hard-pressing to interact with iOS 9 in a slicker and quicker fashion than before, it's the S model to buck the annual trend.

There's even greater pay-off in other areas for going bigger: you'll get a lovely large, almost tablet-like screen (although it's still not flagship-matching qHD resolution); a fantastic camera with optical image stabilisation (which the standard 6S lacks); and a battery life that will last you well beyond a day. For some, though, those same factors will be negated by the sheer scale of the device.

The 6S Plus is a lovely smartphone, but it's also a big and heavy one.

The iPhone SE made the unusual move off shifting back into the older design of the iPhone 5 models. It did so to offer a smaller, cheaper option, but it kept the powerful innards of the 6S, so the A9 chip and the latest camera, but with a 4-inch display with 1136 x 640 pixels.

The iPhone SE is a great smartphone that brings plenty of power in a small package. It's designed to appeal to those who aren't fussed by today's typically large flagship phones. If you are upgrading from the iPhone 5S or iPhone 5 and don't want a larger phone then the SE is a no-brainer. It's faster in every aspect and delivers a phone that will feel familiar but deliver the goods at today's current top-spec level.

Current Android users, too, looking to shift over but avoid inflated costs or the large-scale budget pitfalls that swamp some poorly built and sluggish mid-level devices may find recompense in Apple's smaller-scale offering. Apple is hoping that by offering powerful, but small, it will appeal to those who haven't gone to Sony.

While iPhone 6S users are likely to turn their noses up at the SE, during our review time we've really enjoyed the liberating dinkiness of the SE, especially when out running. Perhaps it's a radical idea, but we can easily see some wealthier iPhone 6S and Plus users finding appeal in the iPhone SE being a weekend or running phone.

As far as shortcomings go, the SE lacks some of the top top spec features sound in the 6S, such as 3D Touch, while the front-facing camera isn't particularly good. Plus, and it almost goes without saying, that 4-inch screen isn't going to suit everyone. Bigger is normally always better, but sometimes great things come in small packages too.

Apple didn't do a major redesign for the iPhone 7, although the introduction of Jet Black caused a stir, as did the evolution of (Product) Red. The iPhone 7 is powered by the A10 chip and adds waterproofing, while the display size and resolution remains as it was.

The iPhone 7 is not the overhaul that Apple usually presents us with every two years, but there is enough here to keep those upgrading from the iPhone 6 happy. At first glance, however, it's perhaps not the phone to draw in iPhone 6S fans who might be upset that their phone is now old and needs to be replaced - for the iPhone 7 could almost be seen as an "S" version of the iPhone 6S.

The removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack may remain briefly controversial, while the odd-looking AirPods (£159) have also raised some eyebrows. But this biggest point of change isn't really going to impact most users as much as it might sound. Ultimately it's the iPhone 7's other, more subtle changes - the new Home button and glossy/matte black finishes with better hidden antennas - that add to the refinement, without tearing up the rule book and starting again. It's also these technologies that continue to ensure the iPhone 7 is a state-of-the-art smartphone.

So, Tim Cook is right: the iPhone 7 is the company's best iPhone yet. It's just that the best is only slighter better than what we've already had for the past year.

This larger version of the phone marked its arrival by doing something that Apple hadn't done before: it presented a major difference in feature set with the introduction of the twin camera on the rear. While the rest of the phone incrementally moves on from the 6S Plus, partnering the new iPhone 7, the dual camera is all new, offering bokeh portrait and 2x optical zoom for quality close ups.

The Plus certainly gets the most new features - making it the more worthy upgrade from either the iPhone 6 Plus or the iPhone 6S Plus. The core design of the iPhone 7 Plus isn't an overhaul though, it's about refinement, with subtle changes. The new Home button and glossy/matte black finishes with better hidden antennas - elevating the design without tearing up the rule book and starting again.

The lack of a headphone jack will either infuriate you or go unnoticed. The biggest change is with the cameras. Sure, the Depth Effect is a work in progress, but it doesn't have to be used and doesn't take away from the cameras' overall excellence. Ultimately it's the resulting images that are great, and the 2x optical zoom is welcomed.

However, as we've always said of the Plus range, it's a big and heavy device that will divide opinion because of its wide body. Equally, it's an incredibly well-built device that won't disappoint - especially on the power and battery life fronts - because you'll be hard pushed to find a smartphone as capable and well-rounded elsewhere.

All heads have turned to the next iPhones.

The 2017 models will mark a decade since the birth of the original iPhone. Rumours have been circulating and there's a lot of talk about what Apple will offer next. Currently, we expect three models, one of which will be a flagship, called iPhone Edition. It's considered the 10th anniversary model, while the other two, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, will be most updates to the previous year's phones.