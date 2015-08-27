It's official: Apple's next iPhone launch event will take place 9 September

Apple has just sent invites to the media, inviting them to attend its next iPhone launch event in San Francisco.

Everything is scheduled to go down 9 September at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - a new venue for Apple. In the actual invite, which sports bright colours reminiscent from from iOS 7/8, the company teased: "Hey, Siri, give us a hint". That suggests Apple's personal digital assistant might be a big focus.

MacRumors discovered when you ask Siri to give you a hint, she says you'll have to "wait until 9 September" and that there's "a big announcement coming". She also gets funny, saying she bet you were "one of the kids who snuck downstairs to open presents" or that "you're cute when you're desperate for information".

Beyond that, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus during its autumn event. Everyone thinks one of the major upgrades will be Force Touch, which is a technology already available in Apple's laptops, and it will basically enable the phones to recognise variations in force-sensitive touches.

Other rumours have claimed Apple might unveil the next Apple TV. The "hobby" device hasn't been updated in over 900 days and is thought to be going through a massive redesign that'll bring a new chassis, A8 processor, more storage, Siri support, a full app store, and a touch remote control.

Apple will likely also announce when iOS 9 and WatchOS 2 will roll out. All of this is slated to kick off at 10 am PST - and we will be there live, covering the breaking news as it happens. So stay tuned.

Update: Apple has confirmed the event will be live streamed.