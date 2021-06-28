(Pocket-lint) - Photographer François Dourlen has carved a niche for himself in producing some incredible images using an iPhone. However, his pictures aren't great because they were taken with the device's camera, rather that they feature the phone in some very inventive circumstances.

Dourlen brings movie, cartoon, games and TV show characters to life in the real world by holding his phone up to everyday objects. And the results are brilliant.

He brings an image of a film star or cartoon character up onto the iPhone screen and cleverly holds it in the right place so it looks like it is part of its surroundings. He then takes the snap using a DSLR camera and posts the results on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

He has more than 190,000 people following his Instagram exploits (at @francoisdourlen).

His art actually reminds us of the former sleeveface craze, where people submit images of themselves holding an LP cover over their own face to hilarious effect (check it out here). But we love the way that Dourlen has utilised an iPhone and therefore technology as part of his endeavours.

We've collected some of our favourite examples of his work for you to enjoy.

Bart Simpson

Poor Bart, he's had to write out lines on that chalkboard so many times over the years. We'd love to see the little Simpson character doing it in real life.

Patrick Star

Is SpongeBob SquarePants' Patrick Star a good enough character to earn his own star on the Hollywood walk of fame? He is now.

Wheely good

What if famous landmarks were just giant bits of exercise equipment for furry little rodents.

That's the vision for this one. Though we're not sure people would be too happy having a massive mouse wandering the streets.

Maverick

Tom Cruise approves this promotional photo for the new Top Gun film. This rider is a real maverick, so it only seems fitting.

Big Hero 6 and co

Adding two iPhones into the mix allowed François Dourlen to bring these two characters together in his own living room.

We wonder what Big Hero 6 and Hiro would get up to if they were in the real world.

Harry Potter

Use this trick to transform your favourite little people into tiny but powerful wizards just like Harry Potter.

Dumb and Dumber

Imagine if Dumber and Dumber's Lloyd Christmas rolled up in a car and stopped near you.

His face etched with mischief. Would you take this snap too or simply wander over to shake his hand?

Lisa Simpson

Everyone's favourite yellow-skinned brainiac has made it into the real world where her spikey tipped hair has become the points of a nearby sunflower.

Sweet!

This view of the world might be what it would look like if the witch from Hansel and Gretel controlled the street signs.

Lolipop lamposts as far as the eye could see.

Super Mario

Even the world's most famous Italian plumber needs a break every now and then.

Here he is, chilling out in the local playground and having fun riding his favourite dinosaur.

Snow White

Snow White is seen here nursing an apple. We hope it's not poisoned.

We love this image though, little girls are bound to love the idea of being transformed into Disney princesses.

Back to the Future

Great Scott! Lightning is not likely to strike this wall clock, but if it did, maybe we could use 1.21 gigawatts to travel back to the future.

Bruce Willis

This one is almost like a vision through a time machine.

We're seeing a young vision of Bruce Willis using a phone booth, both retro things in the modern age.

Robin Hood

There are plenty of famous statues of archers, including one dedicated to Robin Hood, but no one has ever made one for the Disney version. Until now.

Rambo

With a new Rambo film on the horizon, it's only fitting to include this amazing image of Sly angrily manning a tourist spot telescope.

Minion at sea

This brilliantly simple image sees a buoy transformed into a Minion.

He doesn't look best pleased about it either.

Rick Sanchez

Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty, isn't looking in great shape in this one, but at least his hair looks amazing

Tweety Pie and Sylvester

Nothing to see here, just Tweety Pie and Sylvester hanging out on the powerlines.

We'd love to see cartoon characters getting up to mischief in the real world, it would certainly make life more interesting.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn, the troublemaker is set to cause some mischief with what we hope is a water pistol. Let the mayhem begin.

Snow White

Snow White makes a second appearance, this time a little more grown up but no less wise or worried. She's still clutching that dangerous apple too.

Pickle Rick

What if Pickle Rick was actually cactus Rick? This actually might be more fitting as Rick is often quite prickly.

Donkey

This one is quietly one of our favourites. Donkey might have been one of the best characters in the Shrek films and we imagine he would be great fun to hang out with.

Superman

We love these sorts of images - where the original photo or moment from a film has been brought into the real world in such a way that it looks like the action is in the middle of unfolding.

This classic scene from Superman almost could have happened at this exact spot.

E.T.

The lovable extraterrestrial has made a special trip to the Louvre Museum in Paris. Not your average tourist photo.

Mission Impossible

Another appearance by Tom Cruise sees him breaking into a nearby laptop as only Tom Cruise can - while suspended from the ceiling.

Carl Fredricksen

Carl Fredricksen can be seen here, testing out just how many balloons he's going to need to life his house off the ground for his grand trip.

Mufasa

Simba's father seems a little worried by this small boy. Surely a giant lion shouldn't be so phased by a tiny little man.

Marge Simpson

It seems that Marge Simpson has done something different with her hair. Maybe she's undercover so she doesn't have to deal with adoring fans. Pretty good disguise if you ask us, you'd need a large hat to hide all that hair.

Nemo

A fish out of water is not a happy fish. Nemo looks rather displeased with being shown this way, probably because he's about to be stabbed with a trident. Poor Nemo.

Minions up to mischief

It seems that those pesky Minions are getting all over the place. First bobbing about on the ocean, now hiding in plain sight in the streets.

Tyrion Lannister

Would it be safe to have a drinking session with Tyrion Lannister? Seems like he's drinking down a nice spot of red while putting together a list of all his enemies.

Baywatch

François Dourlen is using his phone to give us a vision of the cast of Baywatch as they might have been seen back in the day, keeping an eye out for the local bathers.

Darth Vader

Drink up Darth, this tipple might help with that sore throat you've had all these years. You've got to stay hydrated!

Goku

The main star of the Dragon Ball manga series has been captured here, with his own personal statue. An impressive homage to a much-loved anime character.

Karting down the halls

Seeing Danny karting about in the big halls is far less worrying in a still picture than it was in The Shining. This hallway does actually remind us of that film quite well. It has the right vibe for sure.

Jurassic Park

If tiny dinosaurs got loose in your bedroom, do you think it would be useful to have a mini Chris Pratt on hand to tame them? We sure do.

Dumbo's massive ears

Dumbo in the real world with massive ears that any self-respecting cartoon elephant would be proud of.

Mr bus driver

Imagine what life would be like if Otto was a real-life bus driver. Would you board that bus?

Writing by Rik Henderson and Adrian Willings.