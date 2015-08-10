Apple iPhone 6S and iPad Pro launch date should be 9 September, sales start 18 September

It looks like the wait for the next Apple iPhone, be it 6S or 7, won't be long. The launch date is expected on 9 September with sales beginning the following 18 September. And a new iPad is set to appear too.

According to BuzzFeed's "sources familiar with Apple's plans" the launch date is set for 9 September. This makes sense as it fits with Apple's usual timeline for launches of this sort.

iPad launches are varied but with a new line expected, in the iPad, it makes sense for Apple to launch it alongside the incremental upgrade to the iPhone.

Despite the launch date being revealed the source does not appear to have clarified if we can look forward to an iPhone 6S or an iPhone 7. We're expecting an incremental increase to a 6S which is the way Apple has been updating its previous generations for some time now.

Expected in the new handset is a screen that uses Force Touch, as is found in the Apple Watch and trackpad of the new 12-inch MacBook.

READ: iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus release date, rumours, and everything you need to know

Other specs expected to appear on the iPhone 6S include an A9 chip, 2GB of RAM, an improved camera, wireless charging support and storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

The source also revealed the event would see the unveiling of the new iPad. While other details were not included it's likely this will be the larger 12-inch iPad Pro. This has been leaking for a while now so it seems likely that it would launch this year.

READ: Apple iPad Pro: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know