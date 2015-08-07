iOS 9's new wallpapers: Here are the high-res downloadable versions

The next major update to iOS is expected to publicly release in about two months, but you can already get your hands on the software's whole new set of high-resolution, colourful wallpapers.

The fifth developer beta of iOS 9 released earlier this week, along with a bunch of new wallpapers. The last few beta releases have been fun, because they give us an early look at what to expect from iOS 9. Apple typically makes all-new wallpapers for major iOS updates, and iOS 9 looks to be no different.

But instead of waiting for the update to roll out, you can browse through the gallery above to seem them now. 9to5Mac has obtained the downloadable versions, which range from close-ups of feathers to stunning portraits of planets. They're all sized to 1,152x2,048- or 1,242x2,208-pixel resolution.

These wallpapers are different from the screenshot previews we showed you earlier this week, as you can now download them and set them to your iPhone or iPad. We think they'll look great on your Retina display. There are 15 new wallpapers available. But unfortunately, none of them are dynamic wallpapers.

Keep in mind the older wallpapers from iOS 8 are expected to be removed by the time iOS 9 rolls out, so remember to save your existing, favourite wallpapers before it's too late.