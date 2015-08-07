  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

iOS 9's new wallpapers: Here are the high-res downloadable versions

|
1/16 Pocket-lint
Lead image (click through to see gallery >>>).
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for January 2019: Unlimited data for £50/m on Three

The next major update to iOS is expected to publicly release in about two months, but you can already get your hands on the software's whole new set of high-resolution, colourful wallpapers.

The fifth developer beta of iOS 9 released earlier this week, along with a bunch of new wallpapers. The last few beta releases have been fun, because they give us an early look at what to expect from iOS 9. Apple typically makes all-new wallpapers for major iOS updates, and iOS 9 looks to be no different.

But instead of waiting for the update to roll out, you can browse through the gallery above to seem them now. 9to5Mac has obtained the downloadable versions, which range from close-ups of feathers to stunning portraits of planets. They're all sized to 1,152x2,048- or 1,242x2,208-pixel resolution.

These wallpapers are different from the screenshot previews we showed you earlier this week, as you can now download them and set them to your iPhone or iPad. We think they'll look great on your Retina display. There are 15 new wallpapers available. But unfortunately, none of them are dynamic wallpapers.

Keep in mind the older wallpapers from iOS 8 are expected to be removed by the time iOS 9 rolls out, so remember to save your existing, favourite wallpapers before it's too late.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Comments