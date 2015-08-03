Siri might soon transcribe your voicemails so you won't have to sit and listen to them

Imagine you have a voicemail waiting for you, but instead of listening to the message, you read it.

Apple has envisioned this and is using Siri to make such functionality come to fruition. According to Business Insider, Apple is testing a new voicemail service that uses Siri to not only answer your calls but also transcribe voicemail messages, which means you'll never have to listen to voicemails again.

The idea is that people sometimes prefer to leave voicemails over typing texts, but at the same time, people don't like to sit and listen to messages. They'd rather read a text. Enter the Siri voicemail-transcribing service. It basically answers your calls and then converts spoken words into text.

This feature will be part of a new "iCloud Voicemail" system that is able to decipher as well as relay information about where you are and why you can't answer your phone. iCloud Voicemail will also send your voicemail data to Apple's servers, and from that point, Siri will kick in and transcribe them.

Siri is set to be majorly upgraded in iOS 9, Apple's coming mobile operating system. It will be able to search within apps, for instance, and soon it'll be able to write your voicemails. iCloud Voicemail is thought to launch in 2016 though, so we might not see transcribing until iOS 10.