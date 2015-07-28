HSBC comes to Apple Pay in the UK, better late than never

HSBC has joined the ranks of UK banks taking part in Apple Pay.

Initially HSBC wasn't appearing as a partner of Apple when Apple Pay launched in the UK. Following a lot of bad reactions on Twitter the bank has now announced it will be available on Apple Pay.

Lots of the tweets involved statements about leaving the bank to other offerings so as to take advantage of Apple Pay. For anyone that shelled out for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus or Apple Watch with this in mind the move makes sense.

HSBC says that the issue was a "technical error" and it will be coming to Apple Pay users from today, 28 July. To be fair there were plenty of outlets that reported HSBC as a partner before the Apple Pay system launched.

The bank accidentally tweeted the launch date of Apple Pay before it was officially announced.

Apple Pay currently works with many banks including Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Natwest, Halifax and Lloyds. Shops in the UK where the Apple Pay system can be used include: Boots, BP, Costa, Dune, JD Sports, KFC, Liberty, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, McDonald's, Nando's, New Look, Post Office, Pret A Manger, Spar, Starbucks, Subway, Wagamama and Waitrose.

