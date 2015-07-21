  1. Home
Apple Q3 2015 earnings: iPhone sales still going strong, while Apple Watch sales are hazy

- Apple's Q4 ended 30 June

- 90-day period saw 47.5M iPhone sales

- Apple hasn't confirmed firm Watch numbers

Apple has posted its third-quarter earnings.

The big takeaway is that the company's revenue is coming mostly from iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales - but we still don't know firm figures for the Apple Watch.

Apple reported $49.6 billion in revenue for the 90-day period that ended on 30 June, beating analysts expectation of $49 billion, and it earned a profit of $10.7 billion. Although many people wanted Apple to confirm how many watches it sold during the quarter, it didn't and instead lumped revenue for the product into an "other" category.

Apple earned around $1.7 billion last quarter in that category, while this quarter it earned $2.64 billion, and at least some of that jump is likely due to the Apple Watch. Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO, also told The New York Times that Apple Watch sales "in its first nine weeks exceeded those of the iPhone and iPad in their first nine weeks".

If that wasn't confusing enough, Maestri told the Associated Press that Watch revenue was "well over" the difference between the quarterly earnings for the "other" category. He also emphasised that sales topped Apple's expectations. We can therefore assume Apple moved at least $1 billion in watches.

As for exact numbers, Apple sold 47.5 million iPhones in the third quarter, up from 35 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also sold 10.9 million iPads, which is down from 13.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and it sold 4.8 million Macs. During the same period last year, Apple sold 4.4 million Macs.

Apple shares fell about 7 per cent in after hours trading. Apple's conference call is scheduled to kick off at 2 PM PST. The company will talk more about the quarter and what's next, without giving away too many details of course.

