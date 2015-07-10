Want to see what an iPhone 8 could look like?

We haven't even had the iPhone 6S let alone the iPhone 7 yet, but concept designer Jermaine Smit has posted a video of what he thinks the iPhone 8 could look like.

Of course, by our estimation, an iPhone 8 isn't due until 2018. If Apple continues its release traditions, we have the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7S ahead of it in yearly cycles, so much of the technology estimated by Smit could even be defunct or outdated by then.

However, it's a nice video so we thought we'd share it.

Smit guesses that an iPhone 8 will have two screens, front and back, but instead of an e-paper display on the rear, like the Russian YotaPhone, it will have a 480p full-colour screen on one side and a 2K display on the front. That way, you only need turn on the front screen when necessary for watching video, gaming, etc. It could save battery life.

To accommodate the screens, the design would revert to that of iPhones 4, 4S and 5, as it would require a flat back.

Another benefit of having two screens, you only need one camera as the screen on the rear would double as the front-facing camera as needed (for selfies).

The iPhone 8, muses Smit, would come with wireless charging - although how that would work with screens front and back we're not sure. We'd also hope that Apple embraces that technology long before 2018. It could also come with a laser-projected keyboard.

Watch the clip below to see exactly why Smit chose each technological advancement and, if nothing else, it's a bit of a laugh. Also, let us know what you think the iPhone 8 will include in the comments.