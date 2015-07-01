Is Apple Pay coming to the UK today? Nope, says original source (updated)

When Apple revealed a prospective UK release date for its contactless payment technology in June, Apple Pay, it simply said that it was coming in "July". That's a broad schedule that could mean it hits on any one of 31 days.

However, one national newspaper that is usually on the ball with such things has predicted that it will be available from today, 1 July.

The Daily Mail published an piece on the MailOnline that claimed that the arrival of Apple Pay in the UK would occur at some point today. It said that shoppers will be able to use their iPhones or Apple Watches to pay for items, coffee or travel from now on.

But then it removed its article and the link now leads to a default "sorry" page.

[UPDATE] It seems though that the original source of the release date, which triggered the Mail story, was the UK Cards Association, an organisation that has subsequently sent Pocket-lint a statement retracting its original mistake.

"We have been advised by Apple that Apple Pay is not launching on 1 July," it reads. "Please ignore our previous statement. Sorry for any confusion."

READ: Apple Pay hands-on: Shopping with your iPhone

So there you have it. Apple Pay is not launching today after all and while it is still due to come out this month, Apple is yet to put an actual date when you will be able to use an iPhone 6, 6 Plus or Apple Watch to pay for items.

Some things are well worth waiting for.