Apple iPhone could be in for an OLED flexible display upgrade

Apple has been toying with flexible displays for sometime, if patent documents are anything to go by. Now it appears the company will be adding not only flexible but OLED screens to its iPhones from 2018.

According to sources of Business Korea, display manufacturers in Korea are trying to persuade Apple to embrace the screens. Apparently Apple is "serious" about the move to OLED screens for iPhones.

Current screen weak points for the iPhone are apparently colour saturation, accuracy and brightness. OLED should be able to tackle these problems.

Apple is currently using flexible OLED screens in its Watch, which are supplied by LG Display and Samsung Display.

The source claims: "It is very likely that the first flexible iPhone may be introduced in 2018, as Apple's top-tier display suppliers are working on it."

LG Display, Apple's top display supplier, is planning to change one of its LCD production plants into an OLED factory. The aim is to go into mass production by 2017, which would suggest Apple's iPhone could arrive with the overhauled screen by 2018.

Apple is also rumoured to add Force Touch to its future iPhones. This is likely to appear in the iPhone 6S. Also expected is a fingerprint reading display and no home button, although this is likely to appear on the later iPhone 7.

