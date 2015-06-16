Apple's latest store features a bank vault so you can try on the Apple Watch in private

Apple has turned an old bank on the Upper East Side in New York City into one of the company's latest flagship stores.

The new very upmarket store occupies part of a Beaux Arts building that originally housed the US Mortgage & Trust bank over 93 years ago and is at the corner of East 74th Street and Madison Avenue.

Rather than go for bland and bright lights, Apple has restored some of the building's old grandeur by reproducing the original chandeliers seen in old photographs, restoring marble floors and pilasters.

Elsewhere wooden slide out draws resemble safety deposit boxes, while an old bank vault has got a new lease of life as an Apple Watch VIP dressing room.

It is not the first time Apple has tried to be different with one of its stores. The company has a tradition of making its retail stores different from each other by renovating old buildings around the world.

Whether that's including a theatre in its Kurfurstendamm store or renovating a store within Grand Central station, Apple doesn't seem to be showing any signs of stopping when it comes to picking interesting retail spaces.

In a recent interview with the Press Association, Angela Ahrendts, Apple's head of retail, has said that 60 per cent of the company's US stores predate the iPhone and have outgrown their space suggesting plenty of changes to come.

According to Ahrendts, many of those stores are now slated for renovation and will double in size, in some cases moving to a new location nearby.