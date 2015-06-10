Apple's next iPhone might come with a front-facing flash and more, reveals iOS 9 code

Apple's next iPhone might let you unleash your inner Kim K.

People who love to snap selfies will be glad to hear the next-generation iPhone should include 1080p video-recording and a built-in flash, according to configuration files uncovered in the first beta release of iOS 9. Developer Hamza Sood browsed through the manifest file and claimed to find clues that suggest new hardware and software capabilities are coming to the next iPhone (likely called iPhone 6S).

A number of references in the file hinted at 1080p video, front-facing camera features like a flash, and more, such as: "Front60FPSVideo," "FrontSlomo", and "FrontPanorama". The files specifically also noted 240fps slow-motion capture, though there's always a chance that any or all of these camera features will be randomly tossed out the window before Apple actually releases the next iPhone.

The front-facing camera on Apple's current iPhone 6 series can only capture video at 720p (30 frames per second). It also doesn't have a front flash - nor can it capture panoramic photos or slow-motion video. Keep in mind Apple has branded the front-facing camera on its iOS devices as a "FaceTime HD" camera, and this is the first time we've heard rumours about the company planning to upgrade it.

Also, up until now, most reports regarding the next iPhone's camera have focused on improvements for the rear iSight camera. All we know is that camera upgrades in general are a good thing, especially if they can help us achieve a Kardashian-style selfie no matter the lighting conditions.

