Apple WWDC 2015: We're here

It’s finally time for Apple’s WWDC event in San Francisco and Pocket-lint is at the Moscone Center ready and primed to bring you the latest news and announcements from the opening keynote.

The developers conference traditionally plays host to the first public showing of new features for Apple’s operating systems, be that for iPhone, iPad, Mac and now Apple Watch, and this year’s is no exception. Indeed, as we entered the venue there were enormous banners highlighting iOS, OS X and watchOS as major subjects.

So you can expect to see much on iOS 9 and the new features coming to the next Mac OS X and Apple’s recently released smartwatch.

READ: How to watch Apple WWDC 2015 live-stream

We’re also expecting news on what Apple has done with Beats since buying the company last year and namely what it plans to do with a Spotify-style music streaming service. Apple Music is heavily tipped to be announced along with a few other possible surprises.

So join us for the show as we detail all of Apple’s announcements and revelations. And as the clock ticks down to the start of the keynote, you can check out some of the rumours that had circulated on the build up here.

