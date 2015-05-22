Apple might be building a version of iOS 9 that's just for old iOS devices

You'll be happy to learn that iOS 9 won't grind your old iPhone or iPad to a halt when it rolls out next autumn.

Most rumours have indicated the next major version of iOS will focus on performance and stability, rather than new and fancy features, but a more recent report has claimed iOS 9 will be different from past iOS releases simply because it is being optimised for aged devices like the iPhone 4S and iPad Mini.

It's no secret that Apple's mobile operating system updates tend to work best on the latest phones and tablets, which is something that understandably annoys consumers who've already shelled out their hard-earned cash on pricey Apple gadgets, but 9to5Mac said Apple wants to change strategies with iOS 9.

It is supposedly building a "core version" of iOS 9 that's just for A5-powered iOS devices. The company would previously build just one new version of iOS and then remove features for old devices that didn't perform well during testing, though that approach often resulted in bugs and a sluggish performance.

This seperate version of iOS 9 will instead enable each properly-performing feature one-by-one, according to 9to5Mac, which should breathe new life into an entire generation or two of older iPhones, iPads, and even iPod touches.

READ: Apple iOS 9 release date and rumours