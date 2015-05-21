Did Apple just out the iPhone 5C with Touch ID?

There's long been questioning over what Apple is going to do with the iPhone 5C, it's slightly more affordable option.

With the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus appearing in late 2014, the iPhone 5C lives on with its fun coloured plastic backs, just begging for an update. Well it looks like it might be getting Touch ID.

The refreshed iPhone 5C, with pink plastic body, is pictured on Apple's website, resting on the new iPhone Lightning Dock that was announced just recently.

The gallery of product shots shows the Lightning Dock from all angles, before showing it with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 5S and then the modified iPhone 5C in place.

The current iPhone 5C has the old home button with square icon, rather than the Touch ID sensor that the rest of the family sports. It makes perfect sense for this upgrade to be put in place, enhancing security as well as potentially opening the door for Apple Pay on the baby of the iPhone family.

There's nothing official from Apple, of course, but you have question why the company would look to update a two year old design when the iPhone 6 model has become far more popular amongst Apple users. That's not to say it won't happen, but we can't see a mid-year refresh happening at this stage.

Apple always pictures the iPhone with Tuesday 9 on the calendar app, and Tuesday 9 June falls right into the middle of WWDC 2015 in a few weeks.