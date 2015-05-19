  1. Home
Apple fans rejoice, the official iPhone dock is back and it’s packing Lightning

|
Apple has released a Lighting iPhone dock that's available now.

Anyone who owned an iPhone before 2012 will appreciate the return of the iPhone dock. This used to be an Apple accessory that allowed iPhone users to charge while viewing their phone upright on the desk. Until now anyone wanting that has had to go to a third-party accessory maker.

The official Apple iPhone dock will come with a lighting connector so it's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus friendly. It also has flattened edges so even the larger of the two new iPhones will fit without looking awkward.

In the rear is the Lightning port for the iPhone charger to plug into or cable to connect it to a computer.

There is also a 3.5mm audio jack that allows you to output music the old fashioned way, via a cable, which is not included.

So if you want to dock your iPhone in the official holder that makes speakerphone calls clearer, while making your desk look fancier, head over to the Apple Online Store. The iPhone Lightning Dock is £35.

Today Apple also announced a new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display and a new iMac with Retina 5K.

READ: Apple unveils more affordable iMac with Retina 5K, drops price of current model

