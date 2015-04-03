Is this Bendgate 2? Samsung's Galaxy S6 edge bends just like Apple's iPhone 6 Plus

It might be time for round two of the Bendgate scandal, but instead of the iPhone 6 Plus being at the center, all eyes are on Samsung's new Galaxy S6 edge smartphone.

SquareTrade, which helped fuel the first Bendgate, publishes videos in which it puts devices through tests. It uses a Bendbot machine, for instance, to learn how much force a device can withstand before it bends, then cracks, and stops functioning. It just put the Galaxy S6 edge, iPhone 6 Plus, and HTC One M9 through this test.

Most iPhone launches are followed by a scandal associated with isolated reports from consumers who encountered issues. There was Antennagate, followed by "Bendgate", which surfaced when iPhone 6 Plus owners allegedly discovered that their new device significantly bent after being stowed away in pant pockets.

Apple quickly responded to Bendgate, which blew up into a controversy overnight, and said the entire situation was overblown and not at all a legitimate concern. The company emphasised that the iPhone 6 Plus was designed, engineered, and made to be both "beautiful and sturdy". It now looks like Apple was telling the truth.

According to SquareTrade, the Galaxy S6 edge bends when the Bendbot reaches 110 pounds, which is the same amount of force the iPhone 6 Plus bends under, meaning both phones are equal in terms of sturdiness. That said, the S6 edge's cover glass cracked under that pressure and ultimately died at 149 pounds.

The iPhone 6 Plus didn't hit "catastrophic failure" until 179 pounds. As for the HTC One M9, it broke - to the point of not being able to turn on - at a mere 120 pounds.

Whether or not this video fuels a second Bendgate, the test only proves that - why yes - a metal phone will break if you apply enough pressure. Who knew?

