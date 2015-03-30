Apple Reuse and Recycling Program now allows for Android smartphone trade-in too

Apple has announced that its Reuse and Recycling trade-in program will now extend to other makes of smartphones too, like Android.

Until now Apple has limited its Reuse and Recycling Program to its own hardware. Now it will give a store credit value for other handsets and offer that as part of trade-ins.

This is a smart move by Apple which will now be able to entice users of its competition's handsets to trade and move to Apple. Android users will now be able to make the jump to an iPhone right there in an Apple Store without the need to get the money for their trade-in elsewhere.

Handsets can be traded either for in store credit or also for online credit.

In order to get money for a handset it must work to the point of being able to power on. If it's not at that level Apple can recycle it for free.

If the customer is buying an iPhone after trading an Android smartphone, say, the Apple staff will help make the jump across as painless as possible by transferring contacts and setting up the device.

To see what your device is worth head over to the Apple website where you can click through to find your handset and see what its trade-in value is.

So far Apple offers trade-ins for Sony, Samsung, Nokia, LG, HTC and BlackBerry smartphones.

