Apple trade-in programme might open to Android devices, hoping to attract customers

Apple is about to unveil an expansion of the iPhone recycling and trade-in programme so that it includes non-Apple smartphones, it's claimed.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple wants to boost iPhone sales in its stores, and one way the company plans to do that is by enticing Android users to swap out their devices in exchanges for gift cards that can be put toward the purchase of new iPhones. Apple already has a similar programme in place, but it's long been limited to Apple hardware. Apple's trade-in programme, for instance, currently excludes Android products.

Although you can already sell or trade your Android device through websites like eBay, Amazon, and Craigslist, the idea is that you'll bring your Android device into an Apple Store, then Apple's retail staff will put a trade-in value on your your device based on its condition and ability to function properly, and you'll get an Apple gift card worth the value of your device. The new programme is set to launch in the coming weeks.

The original iPhone Reuse and Recycle trade-in programme launched in 2013 as a way for the Cupertino-based company to encourage upgrades from older iPhones to newer ones. The programme has expanded globally to include Canada, Europe, and Australia, which has supposedly contributed to a growth in iPhone sales, but the inclusion of Android devices is the first time Apple has considered a device expansion for the programme.

Apple's retail employees will reportedly help Android users transfer their contacts to a new iPhone, should they take advantage of the new trade-in programme, though customers will still need to back up their data before making the switch.

Apple has an online guide - which it's offered for a while - with specific advice on how to switch from Android to iPhone. It's worth browsing if you have any questions or concerns.

