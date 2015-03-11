Apple Watch Force Touch technology also coming to iPhone 6S

Apple will be adding pressure-sensing technology to the screen of its next iPhone, thought to be the iPhone 6S (not likely to be an iPhone 7 yet).

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company will utilise the same Force Touch technology found in the Apple Watch and the recently announced new MacBook, which is something that was also around the same time as Mobile World Congress.

It allows the device to more easily recognise different pressures on the screen, knowing the different between a light tap and a more forceful push, for example. This means many more control features can be offered.

The newspaper cites "people familiar with the matter" as the sources for the information and considering that Apple has already started to use the technology with two new consumer products, it makes completely sense that it will continue to do so with the next iPhone. Even the next series of iPads.

The WSJ also claims that instead of introducing an iPhone 6C model with a plastic, coloured rear shell, it will be adding an additional colour to its iPhone line-up: pink.

It also states that the screen sizes of 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch will remain, as will the current Retina display resolution.

Of course, it is likely that we'll have some time to wait to see if any of this is genuine, considering Apple launches its phones around September time. We certainly haven't heard the last of the rumours or speculation though.

