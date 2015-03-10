Why is there an Apple Watch app on my iPhone? How to delete the new Apple Watch app

Apple rolled out iOS 8.2 on Monday night for all iPhone users in preparation for the Apple Watch. With it comes a mandatory new app - the Apple Watch Companion app.

The app, which is nothing more than a place holder at the moment, currently only offers videos about the watch, but will be the app you use to pair the watch with your iPhone and where you get dedicated Apple Watch apps.

However, even if you don't have an Apple Watch, or aren't planning on buying one, you can't delete the app.

It joins the collection of Apple apps you can't delete from your iPhone, including Passbook, Tips, Stocks, Weather, Calendar, Clock, FaceTime, Contacts, iBooks, Compass, Maps, Health, Newsstand, Photos, Camera, Notes, Messages, Voice Memos, the iTunes Store, and the App Store.

The iOS 8.2 update also brings with it a number of bug fixes and improvements to the Apple Health app.

The full list of updates include:

iOS 8.2

This release introduces support for Apple Watch, and also includes improvements to the Health app, increased stability and bug fixes.

Apple Watch support

• New Apple Watch app to pair and sync with iPhone, and to customise watch settings

• New Activity app for viewing fitness data and achievements from Apple Watch; appears when Apple Watch is paired

• Available on iPhone 5 and later

Health app improvements

• Adds the ability to select the unit of measurement for distance, body temperature, height, weight and blood glucose

• Improves stability when dealing with large amounts of data

• Includes the ability to add and visualise workout sessions from 3rd-party apps

• Addresses an issue that may have prevented users from adding a photo in Medical ID

• Fixes units for vitamins and minerals

• Fixes an issue where Health data wouldn't refresh after changing data source order

• Fixes an issue where some graphs showed no data values

• Adds a privacy setting that enables turning off tracking of steps, distance and flights climbed

Stability enhancements

• Increases stability of Mail

• Improves stability of Flyover in Maps

• Improves stability of Music

• Improves VoiceOver reliability

• Improves connectivity with Made for iPhone Hearing Aids

Bug fixes

• Fixes an issue in Maps that prevented navigating to some favorite locations

• Addresses an issue where the last word in a quick reply message wasn't autocorrected

• Fixes an issue where duplicate iTunes purchased content could prevent iCloud restore from completing

• Resolves an issue where some music or playlists didn't sync from iTunes to the Music app

• Fixes an issue where deleted audiobooks sometimes remained on device

• Resolves an issue that could prevent call audio from routing to car speakers while using Siri Eyes Free

• Fixes a Bluetooth calling issue where no audio is heard until the call is answered

• Fixes a timezone issue where Calendar events appear in GMT

• Addresses an issue that caused certain events in a custom recurring meeting to drop from an Exchange calendar

• Fixes a certificate error that prevented configuring an Exchange account behind a third-party gateway

• Fixes an issue that could cause an organiser's Exchange meeting notes to be overwritten

• Resolves an issue that prevented some Calendar events from automatically showing as "Busy" after accepting an invite