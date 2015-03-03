Apple iPhone 6S to add Force Touch for new depth of control?

Apple is expected to add the Force Touch controls found on the Apple Watch to its next iPhone 6S.

The rumour has started amid the Mobile World Congress announcements from other manufacturers. It suggests that Apple, unfaltering, is powering ahead with its next incremental smartphone upgrade.

Of course this isn't fact but comes from sources of Apple Insider who claim there will be two devices once again. The codenames are N71 for the 4.7-inch model and N66 for the 5.5-inch version. Both are expected to feature Force Touch.

Force Touch was announced at the Apple Watch launch event. It gives the device the ability to recognise the difference between a normal touch and a press. This should mean the depth of controls from a single finger touch can increase meaning even less tapping and swiping, theoretically.

Apple has called Force Touch its "most significant new sensing capability since Multi-Touch."

According to another source Apple planned to add Force Touch to the iPhone 6 but it suffered calibration issues. The way it works on the Watch is by measuring variations in the flex of the screen – suggesting the iPhone 6 may have a more flexible screen than the current model.

Other rumours of a dual camera system have been kicked back as this is expected to be a more incremental upgrade.

